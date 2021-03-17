The Monroe City School Board reported a $1.1-million general fund surplus and received no findings in an audit of the school system’s finances for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Carr, Riggs & Ingram LLC, an accounting firm in Shreveport, conducted the audit of the school system’s finances for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
Josh Trahan, with Carr, Riggs & Ingram, presented the audit during the School Board’s regular meeting on Tuesday.
“All funds of the School Board have a positive balance,” Trahan said.
With the surplus, the School Board’s general fund balance rose to some $19.5 million.
“There were no findings this year,” Trahan said. “This was the fifth or sixth year I’ve presented to the board. This is the first year that there have been no findings.”
Monroe City School Board member Bill Willson asked Trahan whether any other school district audits performed by Trahan and his firm reported no findings.
“This is the only one this year,” Trahan said.
Monroe City Schools received some $17.2 million in federal government funding and reported a sales tax fund balance of approximately $11.8 million during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the audit shows.
On another front, the School Board took steps toward opening a school-based health center at Wossman High School.
A proposal to open a school-based health center at Wossman High School was presented to the School Board by Catherine Tonore, chief executive officer and President of Primary Health Services Center.
School Board member Brandon “B.J.” Johnson expressed support.
“We pretty much just started the process to allow Primary Health Services to go ahead and write the grant,” Johnson said. “From this point, we will definitely follow the committee process to go forward with making everything and getting all the logistics to get the school-based center at Wossman High School.”
According to Tonore, the proposed health center would be located on Wossman High School’s campus, after renovations.
Tonore explained the school-based health center would be open for all students and faculty of Monroe City Schools for primary care, behavioral health, pharmacy and preventive dental care.
After the meeting, Tonore told The Ouachita Citizen Primary Health would apply for a federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) grant to pay for the staffing for the center.
“I’ll be applying for a HRSA grant,” Tonore said. “It will be only for the medical staff.”
Tonore noted Primary Health would work with Monroe City Schools to pay for the renovations needed for the facility.
