Monroe City School Board members say they may later reconsider a proposed bullying and hazing policy that would allow parents to know the names of all students involved in a bullying incident.
The School Board’s policy committee met on Monday.
According to School Board member Jennifer Haneline, who chairs the committee, if there was an investigation into a bullying or hazing incident, or any other incident of misconduct, the student’s guardian would be informed no later than the following school day.
It was unclear whether the student’s guardian also would be told the names of other student(s) involved in such an incident, she indicated.
“We do need that clarified,” Haneline said. “It would be really useful potentially for parents to be able to resolve issues together, but on the other hand, people might get really mad and it could cause a lot of drama.”
Doug Lawrence, a Monroe attorney who serves as the School Board’s legal counsel, said he was unsure about the implications of the proposed policy if parents learned the names of all children involved.
“Sometimes we have to only give out information on a need-to-know basis. I’d have to look into that,” Lawrence said. “To the extent that you could safeguard that information and not let it get out, you should. But there might be some logical instances where you need to reveal.”
Carey Day, a school psychologist in Morehouse Parish and the parent of a Monroe student, objected that the policy was too vague about bullying and hazing. She also voiced concerns about other aspects of the policy.
“The piece I have an issue with is that in the sexually-related misconduct section, it says that the investigation may use some or all of what’s in the bullying and hazing investigation policies,” Day said. “When we say may, that means you have an option. So contacting the parent is not a must right now.”
The committee voted unanimously to approve all changes to policies except the bullying and hazing policy. School Board members agreed to delay voting on the proposed bully and hazing policy until a later date. School Board member Betty Ward-Cooper, who serves on the committee, was absent.
Meanwhile, Superintendent Brent Vidrine proposed giving stipends to schools for clubs that are sponsored by a volunteering teacher.
“A teacher may volunteer to start up a Latin club,” Vidrine said. “That teacher gets zero dollars for it. Everybody loves the program, that’s what the teacher enjoys doing. But then the teacher leaves. Now you have a club with no sponsor and the club dies.”
Vidrine said every school and club would not get the same amount of money. The School system’s administration would have to assess needs and allocate money based on those needs.
“If we have a smaller elementary school with 300 kids, I don’t think we can award the same amount to a school that has 500 kids,” Vidrine said. “We can’t blanket as a whole.”
Haneline suggested allowing students to join clubs at other schools in Monroe.
“If you don’t have a robotics team at your school, you can’t join the robotics team,” Haneline said. “I’m trying to figure out a way that kids can.”
According to Vidrine, the stipends would come from the School Board’s general fund. No decisions were made concerning finding for clubs.
