In an effort to discourage residents from visiting parks in the city of Monroe, Mayor Jamie Mayo announced earlier this week that playgrounds had been roped off, water fountains turned off, and restrooms locked.
The city also would not allow groups of people playing basketball, soccer, football, baseball or any other sport at a city park.
“We don’t want people to play any of these sports at our parks,” Mayo said during a news conference on Tuesday.
Concerning whether the city would establish and enforce a curfew, Mayo said he knew of other municipalities that had established curfews.
“We have noticed those cities,” Mayo said. “They are normally small cities that have announced curfews. They are doing what they feel they have to do for their particular community.”
“At this point, we don’t feel like there is a need,” he added.
Concerning the city’s work making swings and playgrounds inaccessible to the public, Mayo said, “It is impossible to keep those play areas disinfected, so it is best that they are not used at all.”
According to Mayo, if someone visited the park, they would need to bring their own water or visit a restroom beforehand.
“All of this is being done to encourage social distancing, shorten the time of park visits, and ensure fewer people gather up in groups,” Mayo said.
Though remaining at home was not mandatory, Mayo discouraged people from exercising outside in groups.
“We understand that exercise is good for your physical and mental well-being,” Mayo said. “However, if you can, please exercise in your home, backyard or on your street.”
Monroe police or other city employees would remind residents to practice social distancing and remain at home, according to Mayo.
“If Monroe Police officers or our Parks & Recreation personnel see anyone violating these rules, you will be instructed to practice social distancing or go home,” Mayo said.
“These rules are necessary to protect you and your family. Stay at home.”
