The Monroe City Council set the stage this week to give free transportation to citizens traveling on city buses to make their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the City Council introduced an ordinance modifying the Monroe Transit system rules as part of adopting a recommendation by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The City Council will take a final vote in two weeks on whether to allow citizens to ride city buses for free to vaccination appointments.
“Because of the increase in COVID cases, from the federal level, there has been a push to get as many folks as possible vaccinated,” said Marc Keenan, the Monroe Transit System’s general manager. “Part of that push involves public transportation.”
If approved, citizens wanting to receive free transportation must show their bus driver confirmation of their vaccination appointment before getting on board. The free rides would be funded through American Rescue Plan Act grant funding, according to Keenan.
The City Council unanimously voted to consider the Department of Transportation’s request. Several City Council members encouraged citizens to get vaccinated in response to a surge in COVID-19 Delta variant infections.
“[COVID-19] is serious,” said City Council Chairman Juanita Woods. “It was never gone and now it’s coming back with a vengeance.”
The City Council acknowledged that citizens had the right to choose between being vaccinated or foregoing coronavirus vaccination. City Council Chairwoman Gretchen Ezernack asked citizens to consider the consequences of whatever choice they make.
“Remember that personal choice effects the people around you,” Ezernack said.
In other business, Woods announced an upcoming District 3 community meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Aug. 5 at New Antioch Baptist Church at 6 p.m.
Mayor Friday Ellis will attend the meeting to discuss projects slated for District 3. Monroe Police Chief Victor Zordan also will attend to talk about crime in Monroe.
“We want to listen to the concerns of the people,” Woods said.
On another front, Ellis honored Ouachita Parish High School’s Kashie Crockett for being named Louisiana’s 2020-2021 Gatorade Player of the Year.
Ellis declared July 8, the day Crockett’s title was announced, as Kashie Crockett Day in Monroe. Crockett also received a plaque to commemorate the event.
