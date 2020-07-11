Monroe businessman Friday Ellis, an independent, was elected mayor of Monroe in the municipal primary election Saturday night, defeating Mayor Jamie Mayo and others.
Ellis captured 6,835 votes, or 52 percent of the vote. He only needed 50 percent of the vote to win outright without advancing to a run-off.
Mayo, a Democrat who has served as the city's mayor since 2001, came in second place with 4,987 votes, or 38 percent of the vote.
Marie Brown came in third place; Fredrick Louis came in fourth place; and Ronnie Scott came in fifth place.
In the Monroe City Council races, City Council members Gretchen Ezernack and Juanita Woods secured re-election with at least 54 percent of the vote each.
The race for the District 4 on the City Council will advance to a run-off next month. In the District 4 race, Jesse Smith tallied 540 votes, or 37 percent of the vote, while Carday Marshall Sr. had 427 votes, or 29 percent of the vote. Jesse Walker and Trandon Welch trailed in fourth and fifth place with 252 votes and 231 votes respectively.
In the District 5 race, Kema Dawson recorded 962 votes, or 52 percent of the vote, enough to secure election without advancing to a run-off. The other candidates included Chresancio "Chee-Chee" Jackson, Kevin Johnson, Eugene Payne Jr., and Dewayne Wooten.
Meanwhile, the people elected to the Richwood Board of Aldermen included Wysinger Cleveland, Janice Fleming, Leola Keys, Simeon Profit, and Donald Richard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.