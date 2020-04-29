Monroe's roughly 1,000 city employees will take a one-hour furlough each week as part of the city's efforts to combat dropping sales tax collections during the COVID-19 crisis, officials announced Tuesday.
The one-hour furlough pay reduction will begin May 1, the start of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and last at least seven months.
In light of the COVID-19 crisis and Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order, city officials anticipate closing out the current fiscal year with a $1-million deficit thanks to lost sales tax collections.
The one-hour per week furlough for city employees could save the city some $500,000 during the fiscal year that begins May 1, city officials say.
Mayor Jamie Mayo sent a memorandum to all city departments on April 20 outlining a number of cost-saving measures including a freeze on hiring non-critical positions, suspending non-critical overtime and halting all non-critical public works projects that have not yet started.
At the City Council's regular meeting Tuesday night, council members agreed to donate one hour of pay each week to show solidarity with city workers. City Council members, who often have full-time jobs, are paid $12,000 a year for their service on the council.
“I meant to say this earlier in my precomments. I want to go on record,” City Council member Kenneth “Kenny” Wilson said. “So I want to donate my portion back to the city.”
Juanita Woods, who serves as chairwoman of the City Council, and City Council members Gretchen Ezernack and Doug Harvey also volunteered to donate a part of their council salaries. The Ouachita Citizen was unable to reach City Council member Eddie Clark about whether he would participate in the donation.
“I do want to thank the City Council members who had expressed their desire to also participate in the expenditure reduction,” Mayo said. “We appreciate you all.”
A statement from Mayo's press relations office on Tuesday also touted Mayo's decision to donate the equivalent of one hour of pay each week as well as his willingness in the past to donate a portion of his salary. Mayo is a candidate for re-election.
On another front, the City Council voted to distribute some $20,000 in city funds to a number of non-profit organizations and churches in District 5 that offered relief to neighborhoods affected by tornadoes on Easter Sunday.
Each City Council member has a certain amount of discretionary funds to spend on projects in their districts.
Clark, who represents District 5, said he wanted to spend the $20,000 set aside for his district before the fiscal year ended on April 30.
“It was coming up to April 30, and I hadn’t utilized my funds and I thought that investing those funds right back in the district after a tornado was the right thing to do,” Clark said.
Each organization listed below would receive $2,000.
Hampco, Inc. – whose officers include Willie Hunter Jr, Betty Broussard, Mona Hamiltion Gibbs and Glenda Powell, all from Monroe – would receive $2,000.
Tab-N-Action – whose officers include Robert Tanzy, Joslyn Marie Wright and Donald Fredrick Mitchell, all from Monroe – would receive $2,000 as well.
The Monroe-Grambling Chapter of The Link Incorporated will also receive $2,000.
New St. James Baptist Church, Convoy of Hope, Pentecostals of the Twin Cities, Powerhouse Church of God in Christ, riverside Missionary Baptist Church, New beginnings Worship Center and Greater free Gift Missionary Baptist Church all would receive $2,000 as well.
According to Clark, many non-profit organizations were assisting families by removing trees lying on homes, feeding people, clothing people and helping in a variety of ways after the tornado wrecked parts of his district.
Recently, the City Council agreed to decrease the amount of discretionary spending for council members for the 2020-2021 budget. Instead of $20,000 to spend, City Council members will have only $10,0000 to spend on projects in their districts.
“The next council member will have $10,000 in discretionary funding to spend within the district,” Clark said. “That had never happened before I got there and I pushed for that because there’s a lot of things we do in the district that you just need funds for.”
Clark expressed disappointment in city's decision to drop council members' discretionary spending to $10,000.
“You know that if you can’t hardly do anything with $20,000, you can’t do much with $10,000,” Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.