The city of Monroe expects to conclude the fiscal year ending April 30 with a general fund deficit of nearly $1 million, Mayor Jamie Mayo announced earlier this week.
Mayo discussed the matter during a news conference on Monday while detailing national efforts to seek federal aid for local governments that have lost sales tax revenues in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The city's 2019-2020 fiscal year ends April 30. Previously, the city estimated ending the fiscal year with a $600,000 surplus in its general fund. That projection changed drastically in light of Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order and the tornadoes on Easter Sunday, according to Mayo.
“Our sales tax revenue has been decreased in a major way,” Mayo said. “Now we're projecting a deficit, and that deficit will be close to $1 million.”
“It could be more or it could be less,” he added.
Last week, the Monroe City Council voted in favor of finally adopting Mayo's proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning May 1. The proposed $61.1-million budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year was presented to the City Council earlier this year. Mayo and other city officials say it is still unknown how the COVID-19 crisis might affect sales tax collections for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
During the City Council's April 14 meeting, City Councilman Doug Harvey asked whether the administration had trimmed any expenditures in anticipation of any sales tax losses during the crisis.
Harvey's question was pointed: Did the administration cut costs or simply restate its budget numbers? Harvey and Mayo have frequently debated the matter.
“Are there any cost control measures or anything like that being considered like that at this time in light of sales tax?” he said.
According to Stacey Rowell, the city's director of administration, the city has not cut costs for the next fiscal year because city officials are waiting to see reports on sales tax collections for March and April.
“We're waiting on some March numbers to come in,” Rowell said. “We hope to get a gauge. At that point, we will have some things to go in, that we can pull the trigger on, that will go into effect on May 1.”
Rowell said the city would evaluate the sales tax losses before returning to the City Council with an amendment of the budget for the next fiscal year.
“This is just going to be one more thing for us to tackle,” Rowell said. “At this point, we feel like we've done the best job we can with the information we have.”
Harvey asked whether the city had identified any possible ways to keep down costs.
“We've talked about hiring freezes, overtime reductions, only essential purchases,” Rowell said.
“Are those effective now?” Harvey said.
“They are effective now,” Rowell said.
