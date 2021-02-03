Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis’ beautification efforts will cost the city tens of thousands of dollars in lost advertising revenue on bus benches, but city officials say they aim recapture some of the money with advertising sold on the sides of city buses.
A 15-year contract between the city and Monroe Outdoor, an advertising company, expired last November. Under the contract, Monroe Outdoor installed 205 benches and sold advertising on them. The advertising business resulted in payments of $27,000 to $60,000 to the city each year, according to the city and Monroe Outdoor.
Last month, Ellis defended his decision to allow the contract expire without renewal. At the time, he cited beautification of city streets as a leading factor.
Ellis also wants all of Monroe Outdoor’s benches removed from along the city’s bus routes.
Ellis and Marc Keenan, director of First Transit (the company operating the city’s public transit system), told The Ouachita Citizen the city would no longer allow advertising on benches.
“We are trying to clean up the look of the city,” the pair said in a statement to this newspaper. “It’s an effort to decrease the amount of visual clutter.”
City officials say they are exploring options for new revenue sources to offset the loss of the revenue each year.
“Personally, I believe there’s more to the story,” said Bob Holladay, with Monroe Outdoor and Holladay Broadcasting LLC. “He (Ellis) called it a ‘blight to the city,’ I’m using his terms. I didn’t know Monroe Outdoor was so high on the blight list.”
In addition to the lost revenue, the city plans to buy new decorative benches at $450 a piece for certain high-traffic areas.
“We had 205 benches, but they’re only going to put out a select number of benches at high-traffic locations,” Holladay said. “In other words, they would not tell the City Council how many benches. They wouldn’t say.”
Holladay petitioned the Monroe City Council last month to renew the contract with his company. The City Council inquired about the matter but took no action.
The Ouachita Citizen learned City Council members were not aware of Ellis’ plans until Holladay approached them about the contract’s expiration before their Jan. 12 meeting. City Council members then sought answers from Ellis.
According to Holladay, some Monroe business owners have made questionable remarks about the bus benches attracting undesirable foot traffic.
“Some people did make remarks like, ‘I don’t want those kinds of people in front of my business,’” Holladay said.
City Council member Carday Marshall Sr., who represents District 4, confirmed he had heard about similar remarks made by business owners.
According to City Council members, Ellis’ administration has not informed them of the locations in which the new bus benches would be installed.
City Council member Juanita Woods expressed concern that constituents who regularly use the city’s transit system need a place to rest while waiting for transportation.
“It doesn’t matter to me who gets the contract (for advertising),” Woods said. “The only thing I want to ensure is that people in my district have adequate places to sit and rest until a bus comes.”
City Council Chairman Doug Harvey explained that Ellis’ administration is considering advertising on the side of buses.
“There is a mindset that we can go through and do that ourselves and get a bigger share of that and replace that pretty fast on our own,” Harvey said. “We will continue to do it on the buses but get a larger share of that revenue.”
Harvey said Ellis and Keenan told him the city was using data to determine high-traffic areas in the city for bus benches.
“Both of them were very quick to inform me of how we are using data to make sure we serve people,” Harvey said.
“I spoke with our transit manager and his feedback to me was, ‘Hey, we know, based on where our buses stop and where they pick people up, we know exactly where these benches are needed and what that means.’”
Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, contributed to this news report.
