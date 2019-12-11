A house in Monroe is displaying Christmas lights that blink in rhythm with country music star Garth Brooks’ “Callin’ Baton Rouge” and other songs to show support for Louisiana State University’s football team.
Paul and Crystal Thomas’ home in Egret Landing is decorated this holiday season with 4,799 Christmas lights that blink to various songs with one being an iconic Louisiana themed song to show their support of LSU football.
Crystal Thomas said she asked her 15-year-old son, Kyler, to create a sequence that would make their Christmas lights blink to “Callin’ Baton Rouge” after LSU won their 11th game of the season against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Kyler Thomas is a freshman at Ouachita Christian School and programmed the sequence for “Callin’ Baton Rouge” and other songs using a light sequencer program.
According to Crystal Thomas, she recorded a video of the lights blinking to the Brooks’ song and posted it to Facebook after LSU won their 12th game against Texas A&M.
Facebook views of the video jumped extensively during Kyler’s soccer game the following Monday, according to Crystal Thomas.
“We went from 5,000 views at 5:30 to 40,000 at 8:00,” said Crystal Thomas.
The video’s views continued to jump through the night leading to about 108,000 views the next morning, according to the family.
When asked how long the lights will be displayed, the Thomases suggested at least into January until the end of LSU’s football season.
“Through the national championship,” said Crystal Thomas.
“I’ll leave it up for two weeks in January,” Paul Thomas said.
Paul Thomas explained that he first got the idea of decorating his house with blinking Christmas lights after seeing videos about lights blinking in rhythm to Christmas music on YouTube.
“I saw some Christmas lights and I was like, I think I can do that,” said Paul Thomas. “Then I looked up how to do it. I was like, I know I can do this. Then I asked her (Crystal) if I could and she said sure.”
Paul Thomas said he tested one strand of lights first in the window of his office at home to see if it would work.
“We put it around the window and put it to music, and we were like, oh look it works,” Crystal Thomas said.
According to Paul Thomas, he bought 1,000 lights and started drilling holes in PVC pipes for displays after the success of installing blinking lights at his office.
The family began working on props for the yard and house early this year and started hanging lights in July, according to the Thomas’.
“We finished the weekend before Thanksgiving,” said Kyler Thomas.
Paul Thomas explained that the lights used are WS281 lights and estimated there are less than 1,000 houses in the world that display those types of lights.
“I’m going to ballpark around a thousand houses. The world, not the U.S.,” said Paul Thomas.
The Thomas’ energy bill has not been significantly affected by the lights, but the attention from the media and locals has risen.
“It’s exciting,” said Crystal Thomas.
Paul Thomas said the public attention did not matter, He said he enjoys working with the lights regardless.
“It’s kind of nerve wracking for me,” said Kyler Thomas.
Kyler Thomas explained that he has been approached by friends, fellow students and teachers about his family’s Christmas lights video. Kyler Thomas continues to spend hours programing new sequences for songs when he is not attending school.
The Christmas lights can be viewed at no charge from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 7204 Egret Landing in Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.