The Monroe Fire Department resumed answering emergency medical services, or EMS, calls last week after suspending such activity because of the contamination risk to firefighters.
In March, the Monroe Fire Department stopped answering EMS calls while other agencies, including the West Monroe Fire Department, Ouachita Parish Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance, continued to answer them.
“The Coronavirus pandemic has caused us to alternate some services, and stop some services like EMS runs,” said Mayor Jamie Mayo during a news conference last week.
Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams said his firefighters had secured enough supplies to resume EMS response.
“We realize the citizens of Monroe depend on us, but at the same time, we want to be part of the solution and not part of the problem,” Williams said. “We learned quickly that here at the Monroe Fire Department, we’re not exempt from COVID. Nobody is.”
“We’re going to have to make some adjustments to ways we answer calls to minimize exposure to firefighters and exposure to citizens,” Williams added.
Monroe Fire EMS coordinator Megan Talton said the department temporarily suspended EMS response because there was not enough personal protective equipment, or PPE, for firefighters.
“We found ourselves in the position where we didn’t have enough PPE to protect our firefighters and citizens,” Talton said. “Over the last few months, we have been able to attain enough personal protective equipment.”
The adjustments to EMS response alluded to by Williams included sending one firefighter inside a residence where emergency services were called for, according to Talton.
“If more crew are needed, like a cardiac arrest, the whole crew will go in and assist with the life-saving process,” Talton said.
The department is seeking additional supplies and recently applied for a grant to obtain more PPE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.