The Monroe metropolitan statistical area recorded the highest unemployment in the state as of last week at 6.9 percent, according to the latest claims files from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
The claims files showed Louisiana's not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increase by 2 percent from 4.1 in March.
The Monroe MSA's unemployment rate rose to 6.9 percent from 4.7 percent in March.
The unemployment rate for other major cities included 6.3 percent for Alexandria, 5.4 percent for Baton Rouge, 5.6 percent for New Orleans, and 6.4 percent for Shreveport.
Job-seekers can explore careers, apply for top-rated jobs and connect with local training providers using Louisiana Star Jobs, the LWC’s free career tool, at http://www.laworks.net/Stars/.
Employers looking for workers should visit Louisiana’s employment homepage at www.laworks.net.
