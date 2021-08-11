Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis inched closer toward his plans to restore the city’s downtown area this week when the Monroe City Council voted to hire a New Orleans architect for $120,000 to prepare a strategy revitalizing the downtown.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the City Council signed off on the request from Ellis to enter into a professional services agreement with the New Orleans architectural firm, Campco Architects.
John Campco Jr.’s firm is expected to prepare a downtown master plan identifying properties for redevelopment, evaluate zoning codes, propose other uses for buildings, study transportation in the area and obtain feedback from businesses and the community as well.
City Council Chairman Carday Marshall Sr. questioned whether Campco Architects’ charges would exceed the amounts outlined in the firm’s proposal.
“If we approach 75 percent of our cap, we would notify you and ask whether we were on track,” Campco said. “No, we will not exceed it.”
Under the contract, Campco’s outfit would be paid $20,000 up front and invoice the city for up to a total of $120,000, plus reimbursement for travel and office expenses, according to Stacey Rowell, the city’s director of administration.
After the meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brandon Creekbaum said the city must authorize the firm’s expenses before it was reimbursed.
While speaking to a City Council composed mostly of female members, Campco said he felt compelled to point out “a lot of women” worked for his firm.
“I say that because we hire the best,” Campco said. “Seventy-five percent of our firm are females.”
City Council member Juanita Woods commended Campco for his firm’s demographics but expressed a concern about how many professional services agreements the city had entered into. According to Woods, the city spent money on professional services that did not always yield fruit.
“Where does the implementation come in?” Woods said. “That’s one of my major concerns. I don’t know that I’m all the way there.”
After Woods expressed concerns about the work, City Council member Gretchen Ezernack vouched for the architect’s work on behalf of the mayor.
“Without the push and the passion of the mayor, you wouldn’t be here tonight,” Ezernack told Campco, provoking several head nods from Ellis across the room.
Ezernack defended Campco Architects’ proposal because it could lead to the development of “different building structures.”
“It could bring us tax dollars, whether sales tax dollars, or synergy, and we need the synergy,” Ezernack said. “After reviewing the information, I would vote in favor.”
Roy Heatherly, president of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, voiced support for the project, as did Brian Davis, with the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation.
“It’s really a great opportunity to merge your cultural development with your economic development,” Davis said.
According to Campco’s proposal, the master plan site area would extend from Louisville Avenue at the north to Calypso Street at the south, and from the Ouachita River to the west and Winnsboro Road/North 5th Street to the east.
“I think everyone in this room knows the power of the river sitting right there, but this council and this mayor are going to make it happen,” Ellis said. “We see the beauty that our downtown area is.”
City Council member Kema Dawson, who represents the city’s District 5, said she hoped Campco’s firm would develop a plan that connected to her district.
“Make sure your study, if it does not already include District 5, that it includes some ways to bring things to District 5,” she said.
