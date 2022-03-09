The city of Monroe this week hired Lakeysha Bullock to the position of Contract and Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE) Facilitator.
Bullock previously served as Airport Security Coordinator for the Monroe Regional Airport.
Bullock, a Winnsboro native, graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Louisiana at Monroe, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management with a minor in Business. Her aviation background has allowed her to give back to her community by aiding in transporting the men and women of the Armed Forces to over 40 countries and countless cities. Bullock has always felt a sense of pride for her community and passion for helping others. She is among the six percent of women private pilots in the United States and understands the importance of bringing awareness to minorities and women.
Over the years, she has been a part of several organizations within the community, helping to encourage and empower individuals who lack the resources to become great leaders.
Bullock has worked with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development assisting aviation managers with planning and scheduling airport improvements, preparing Capital Improvement Plans, and airport designs. This experience provided Bullock the opportunity to oversee federally funded contracts and processes.
Bullock said she is looking forward to aligning DBEs with potential opportunities to work with the city of Monroe.
She’s also looking forward to increasing collaboration and sharing resources to support DBEs and partnering with external stakeholders to educate and inspire members to get certified.
