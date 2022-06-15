Mayor Friday Ellis introduced Craig “Morgan” McCallister as the city of Monroe's new head engineer last week at a press conference.
McCallister officially started the position earlier this week.
“I'll be getting in and getting the breakdown of those projects and their status immediately,” McCallister said. “I'd like to meet with the other department heads to get to know everybody and build these relationships as we work as a team to get the city of Monroe to where the mayor sees it can be. We all want the same thing which is to see these tax dollars used to better our community.”
Ellis said he was looking forward to McCallister's transition to the City of Monroe.
“Morgan’s experience and his background will allow him to lead our engineering department through the unique landscape that is the City of Monroe’s infrastructure,” Ellis said. “He understands stormwater and retention efforts and has the depth of knowledge to navigate the city through flood mitigation efforts.”
Ellis said there are currently around $250 million worth worth of capital, infrastructure project that are currently in the planning, bidding or construction phase. He said McCallister has the experience to immediately start working with these projects.
Chief Operating Officer Jimmie Bryant steered the search for a new engineer after previous city engineer Kim Golden announced her departure from the role. Bryant said the search was an arduous process.
“The search began immediately,” Bryant said. “We spoke with several candidates and after a lengthy consideration process, we decided on Morgan. I believe his energy and enthusiasm for the work ahead will drive the City of Monroe in the right direction.”
McCallister, a native of Provencal, previously served as Project Engineer at Volkert Inc. but has lived in northeastern Louisiana for more than 22 years.
McCallister graduated from Louisiana Tech University where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. During his junior year in college, McCallister worked as an intern for the City of Ruston Public Works Department.
Under the direction of the city's project construction manager, he was introduced to numerous aspects of Public Works’ daily construction and maintenance operations.
During his senior year in college, McCallister began his engineering career on a part-time basis with RCH Company, Inc. of West Monroe. He accepted a full-time position upon graduation.
In 2016, McCallister joined Denmon Engineering Company of Monroe. In 2021, the nationally recognized engineering firm Volkert Inc. acquired Denmon Engineering Company where McCallister remained as a Project Engineer.
Throughout his engineering career, McCallister has gained experience in several areas of the engineering profession, including project submittal review, preliminary site investigation, client relations, engineering design, construction management and survey scheduling.
McCallister is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), ASCE Shreveport Branch, ASCE Environmental and Water Resources Institute (EWRI) and the Louisiana Engineering Society (LES) where he is a former Monroe Chapter officer.
McCallister has also served the NELA area in various outreach and community efforts through numerous organizations. McCallister currently serves as the bi-vocational pastor at Trinity Baptist Church and has been a coach for many years for various child age groups in baseball, basketball and football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.