Monroe insurance producer Mickey Glen Bennett has continued to flout a cease and desist order from the state Department of Insurance requiring him to stop transacting insurance-related business without a state insurance license, the department says.
Bennett’s Louisiana insurance license was previously revoked, according to the department.
The department first issued a cease and desist order to Bennett on May 29. After further information was provided to the department’s Division of Fraud and Enforcement, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon issued a cease and desist order to Bennett Seymour Insurance Inc. for allegedly enabling Bennett’s unlicensed activity.
In addition to the activities outlined in Bennett’s cease and desist order from May, LDI investigators say they received information that as recently as June 2, Bennett continued to engage in the negotiation and sale of insurance in Louisiana. Specifically, Bennett was involved in the sale and negotiation of an insurance policy for Good Hope Hills LLC, according to the order.
The investigation further uncovered that the Bennett Seymour Insurance agency played a complicit role in these transactions carried out by Bennett since his revocation in December 2019, the department said.
“Insurance agencies play a distinct role in the supervision of agent activities and this lack of oversight will not be tolerated in Louisiana,” said Donelon. “I am thankful to the citizens and businesses that have taken the time to report suspicious and fraudulent activities being perpetrated on consumers and businesses.”
This case remains under further investigation by the LDI Division of Fraud and Enforcement.
Individuals or businesses with information regarding this case or other insurance-related activities by Bennett are encouraged to report these matters by calling (225) 342-4956.
