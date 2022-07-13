monroe man accused of murder

Ouachita Parish detectives are investigating the suspected murder of a 23-year-old woman after an incident on Woodale Drive in Monroe.

On the morning of July 8 at approximately 4:41 a.m., the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a telephone call from family members stating that 25-year-old Jarvis D. Taylor had killed his girlfriend, Ebony L. Lewis at 340 Woodale Dr. in Monroe. 

After their arrival, deputies located the decedent, 23-year-old Ebony Lewis inside the residence. 

Around5:01 a.m., Jarvis Taylor was located on the Louisville Bridge where he was contemplating suicide. Negotiators from OPSO, MPD and WMPD initiated dialogue with Taylor on the bridge. After lengthy negotiations Taylor was safely taken into custody at approximately 10:15 a.m. 

Taylor was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

