Monroe Police officers arrested a Monroe man last week for possession of Schedule 1 narcotics with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics, and possession of stolen firearms.
Monroe man allegedly sells narcotics at gas station
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- The Morning Drive unveils Ruston's Elite 11
- IMPACT PLAYER: Carroll's Blunt makes the switch to QB
- Evidence sealed in lawsuit against clerk, judges
- Belles to play in World Series
- Public schools ignore parents
- IMPACT PLAYER: OCS' Hogan looking to surprise in 2022
- Monroe finances Echols, Vantage development with $2.5M
- Woman dies in West Monroe crash
- Unrestrained Sterlington woman dies from injuries in crash
- Local congregations explore UMC separation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
State officials are working toward a more permanent system to shelter those displaced by hur… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe Police officers arrested a Monroe man last week for possession of Schedule 1 narcotic… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe Police officers arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly broke into his gir… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Difficult times reveal character. Read more
In coordination with University Advancement, Louisiana Tech Athletics has renamed its fundra… Read more
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
State lawmakers are backing legislation in Congress to increase the state's share of oil and… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last week after they found suspecte… Read more
Four locations in Ouachita Parish tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Ouac… Read more
Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) recently collaborated with other colleges in northe… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last week on a charge of illegal us… Read more
In light of recent warm weather, the Northeast Realtors of Louisiana (NER) has launched its … Read more
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
A record 300,000 Louisiana workers quit their jobs through the first five months of 2022, in… Read more
Nineteenth Judicial District Court Judge Donald Johnson ruled in favor of Hope Medical Group… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe Police officers arrested a Monroe woman last week on suspicion of battery of dating p… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
In order to be considered the greatest player to come through Ruston High by “The Morning Dr… Read more
Louisiana land conservation non-profit Land Trust for Louisiana, in partnership with Downtow… Read more
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
The State Bond Commission last week delayed approval of $39 million in borrowing for the New… Read more
The State Department of Education last week announced the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the … Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Curious what ULM will look like in 2022? Join the crowd. Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man on July 16 for criminal trespa… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.