Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house.
The victim told deputies she woke and found Donald Ray Richardson, 26, of 312 Pankey St., West Monroe, crawling on the floor of her trailer.
During questioning, Richardson admitted to breaking into the victim's trailer with a screwdriver and a knife.
“With the knife in hand, Richardson stated ‘I will take your life,’ before he slapped the victim on the left side of her face and forcefully took possession of her phone,” stated the July 1 arrest report.
The victim told deputies she was able to run to another bedroom where someone else was sleeping, according to the deputy.
“Richardson then approached the second victim, knife in hand, who was lying on the bed,” stated the arrest report. “Richardson climbed on top of the second victim, where he then pinned her down on the bed.”
The victim told the deputy that once Richardson gained control, he took the second victim’s phone to prevent her from calling for help.
“Richardson then held both victims in the bedroom at knife point, for an extended period of time until OPSO was contacted,” stated the arrest report.
Deputies reported seeing Richardson fled the trailer and climbed over a neighboring trailer. They reported Richardson discarded the knife there.
Richardson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of home invasion, domestic abuse battery, armed robbery and false imprisonment.
