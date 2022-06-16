Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man for suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness last week after receiving a report of a man screaming loudly in a roadway.
Deputies arrived at the scene and saw Walter Benjamin Glass Junior, of 93 Birchwood Drive, Monroe walking toward the victim.
“Arrestee was given several verbal commands to place his hands above his head which he refused,” stated the June 6 arrest report. “Arrestee then approached Deputies in an aggressive manner with his fist clinched together and a constant stare.”
Deputies commanded Glass to stop approaching deputies several times.
“At this time, a taser was deployed in an attempt to stop the arrestee,” stated the arrest report.
Glass refused to allow the deputies to handcuff him.
“”While attempting to detain the arrestee, a physical struggle began between the arrestee and deputies, stated the arrest report. “The arrestee struck deputies deputies several times with his elbow during the physical struggle.”
Deputies apprehended Glass.
“During contact with the arrestee, I could smell the odor associated with PCP emitting from the arrestee,” stated the arrest report. “Prior to the physical altercation the arrestee was sweating and had a constant stare.”
Glass was transported to Oschner's LSU Health for treatment. He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with the above offense as well as battery of a police officer, resisting an officer and simple assault.
