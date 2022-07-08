Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim last week after the suspect allegedly struck the mother of his child.
On June 29, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.
Joe Carter Lowery III, 25, of 1428 Erin St., Monroe, told officers the victim came to his house and tried to spray him with mace. Lowery claimed the woman accidentally sprayed herself in the eye, the officer reported.
“Lowery advised (the victim) then turned the mace on him and sprayed him in the eye,” stated the arrest report.
The victim told the officer she was at her mother’s house when Lowery shouted at her from a neighboring house.
“(The victim) advised that she needed her baby’s clothes, so she approached Lowery but felt threatened and sprayed him with mace,” stated the arrest report. “She accidentally sprayed herself.”
The victim claimed Lowery punched her in the head and threw her to the ground.
“(The officer) found an anonymous witness who advised that she observed (the victim) and Lowery fighting in a driveway, then observed Lowery punch (the victim) in the face and tear her shirt before throwing her to the ground,” stated the arrest report.
The officer reported finding evidence that Lowery and the victim were each struck with pepper spray, and the victim had a scraped elbow and a swollen face.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.
“(The victim) is four months pregnant, and Lowery advised that he knew she was pregnant,” stated the arrest report.
Lowery was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge.
