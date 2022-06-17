Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man for illegal possession of stolen things last week.
Deputies assisted officers from Monroe Police Department with an investigation of a stolen vehicle at in Monroe.
When deputies arrived, officers detained Carlos R. Powell, 39, of 305 Ray Drive, Monroe.
Deputies were able to confirm the vehicle was stolen from East Baton Rouge.
Powell said he was a mechanic and was hired to perform maintenance on the vehicle. He was unable to provide deputies with further information to confirm this claim.
“While speaking with Powell he appeared overly nervous and could not answer direct questions,” stated the June 9 arrest report.
Powell stated he had ecstasy in his pocket contained in a cigar packet.
In the packet were three suspected ecstasy pills.
“Powell stated the ecstasy belonged to him and that he uses it for personal use,” stated the arrest report.
Deputies took inventory of the vehicle before it was towed.
An AR-15 pistol was found underneath the front right passenger seat.
“An NCIC check of the firearm revealed it to be stolen out of Shreveport,” stated the arrest report. “A criminal history check of Powell revealed him to have several felony convictions on his record from 2010-2015 which were drug and burglary related.”
Powell denied owning the pistol and claimed he had no knowledge of it being in the vehicle.
“It should be noted Powell was the only person in the vehicle upon Officers arrival,” stated the arrest report.
Powell was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a person with certain felonies and illegal possession of stolen firearms.
