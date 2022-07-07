Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple battery following a disturbance on Richwood Road last week.
Omar Maxwell Davis, 22, of 1101 Richwood Road, Monroe, told officers his girlfriend’s two sisters and a cousin jumped on him.
Davis told officers the victim came into his apartment and asked why he called another victim a “b****,” according to the June 30 arrest report.
“Davis stated (redacted), along with two juveniles, jumped on him and beat him up,” stated the arrest report. “Davis stated (redacted)’s juvenile sister, (redacted) had a knife and tried to cut him.”
Davis told officers the sisters and the cousin left the apartment before officers arrive at the scene, stated the officer.
“(The officer) spoke with (redacted) and both juveniles who stated the argument between Davis and (redacted) began in the bedroom before Davis came into the hallway,” stated the arrest report. “(The juveniles) stated Davis was trying to keep (redacted) in the bedroom and used both hands to forcefully shove her to the ground with her landing on her rear. (The juveniles) stated Davis then used a closed fist to hit one juvenile on the left side of the face.”
One of the juveniles claimed Davis hit a victim in the face and one of the juveniles acted in defense of her cousin. The victim told officers she began fighting because both victims being juveniles.
“(Redacted) stated Davis then said, ‘F*** that, I’m about to go get my gun,’” stated the arrest report. “He then walked into the bedroom and began digging on the right side of the bed.”
The victim told officers she grabbed a cooking pan and hit Davis on the side of the head “to give everyone time to exit the residence.”
“All three, (redacted), (redacted) and (redacted) stated they were in fear that Davis was going to harm them if he had a chance to get his gun,” stated the arrest report.
Davis was taken to Oschner Medical Center for treatment of a head injury.
Davis was later booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on six counts of simple battery as well as charges of domestic abuse battery and child endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.