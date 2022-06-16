Monroe Police arrested a Monroe man of simple criminal damage to property on Saturday after he allegedly slashed his boyfriend's car tire.
An officer responded to a report of a disturbance on Dick Taylor Street.
The officer arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim. The victim claimed he and his boyfriend, Waderrius Jerome Ellis, 18, of 1713 Highway 80 East, Monroe were in a verbal altercation which turned physical when Ellis struck him on the shoulder.
“The two continued the physical altercation inside the apartment until the victim exited the house,” stated the June 11 arrest report.
The victim stated Ellis followed him out of the house with a knife.
“Ellis' actions with the knife made the victim believe he would use the knife to harm him,” stated the arrest report.
The victim stated that after he backed away, Ellis used the knife to puncture the rear drive tire of his automobile.
“While questioning the victim, I noticed fresh red marks/scratches along his chest just above his nipple line,” stated the arrest report.
During questioning, Ellis admitted to being involved in a physical altercation with the victim, but claimed the victim was the one who started it.
“Ellis did state he armed himself with a knife and did puncture the tire,” stated the arrest report.
Ellis was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correction Center on the above charge as well as on domestic abuse aggravated assault.
