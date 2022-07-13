trailer theft

Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man this week after he allegedly stole a utility trailer.

Deputies responded on July 10 to a call from the victim in reference to the stolen trailer. The victim told deputies where the trailer was stolen from and said it was last seen on July 7, according to the arrest report.

Deputies developed a suspect vehicle that was seen towing the missing trailer on July 9.

Justin Haynes, 33, of 300 Fairway Dr., Monroe was identified as the driver of the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Deputies arrested Haynes on July 11.

Haynes was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on one charge of theft.

