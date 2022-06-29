Monroe man arrested in connection with double shooting Jun 29, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monroe detectives arrested Nicholas Webb in connection a double shooting last week on Loop Road leaving one person dead and a second injured. Detectives reported that Webb allegedly shot the two victims during an argument in a parking lot. Webb was booked on one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder. 