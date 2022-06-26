Joshua Jamar Fuller.jpg

Joshua Jamar Fuller

Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on a hate crime charge last weekend after he allegedly threatened a victim and approached the victim in a threatening manner.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on DeSiard Street in Monroe.

The victim told officers that Joshua Jamar Fuller, 18, of 3101 Desiard St., Monroe, harassed him. He told officers that Fuller walked toward him and informing him “a fa**** is going to die tonight.”

“The victim stated Fuller has been harassing him since he moved in, calling him several sexual slurs, such as gay and fa****,” stated the June 18 arrest report.

During questioning, Fuller provided officers with the names of two suspects. One of the suspects was found to be a juvenile.

Fuller was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a charge of simple assault.

