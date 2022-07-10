Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault last week after he allegedly threatened a victim with a knife.
A witness told deputies that Richard Lee Schmidt, 35, of Monroe, had looked inside vehicles in a parking lot on DeSiard Street.
“Complainant further stated Richard then followed him into the restaurant, and when he looked back, Schmidt had a small knife in his hands as he advanced toward him,” stated the June 29 arrest report.
The complainant told deputies that Schmidt acted strangely and “mumbled unknown words” and “he began to fear what Schmidt may do.”
Deputies reporting finding an outstanding arrest warrant for Schmidt on one charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
During a search of Schmidt's person, the deputy reported finding a knife that fit a description given by the complainant and a bag with 10 suspected Xanax pills.
“Upon further investigation, it was determined after reviewing video footage, Schmidt did indeed enter the store with the knife open,” stated the arrest report. “It was determined Schmidt also got too close to an employee and pushed her back.”
During questioning, Schmidt denied entering the store and pushing the employee.
Schmidt was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above offense as well as charges of simple battery, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and failure to appear.
