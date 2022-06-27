Louisiana State Police Troopers arrested a Monroe man on drug charges last week after he allegedly led a trooper on a high-speed chase.
The trooper reported a gold Chevrolet Malibu swerved while driving west on Highway 80.
“(The trooper) witnessed the vehicle swerve right over the solid white fog line and then back left as he bobbled back and forth inside the lane,” stated the June 15 arrest report.
The trooper said he turned on his lights to conduct a traffic stop.
According to the arrest report, Charoc Alexander Butler, 36, of 102 S. 9th St., Monroe appeared to stop his vehicle but returned to the roadway at a high speed.
“The Malibu pulled across five lanes of traffic into the southernmost lane of U.S. 80, pulling out in front of multiple cars in the process,” stated the arrest report. “The Malibu sped away from (the trooper) headed east on U.S. 80.”
The trooper reported seeing what appeared to be several plastic bags flying from the vehicle.
“(The trooper) estimated the Malibu reached speeds of approximately 60 MPH in a 40 MPH zone before turning right onto Newcombe Street,” stated the arrest report.
Butler failed to stop at a stop sign before he turned onto Washington Street, the trooper claimed. Butler drove about 100 yards on Washington Street and surrendered.
“Butler stated he fled because he wanted to stop in a more public area,” stated the arrest report.
The trooper reported Butler smelled like marijuana and that he found several small green marijuana remnants in the driver’s seat of Butler’s vehicle and floor board as well as two scales with traces of marijuana on top.
“(The trooper) searched the area of U.S. 80 where (the troopers) believed the driver attempted to discard evidence,” stated the arrest report.
The trooper reported finding an orange prescription pill bottle with about 60.7 grams of PCP as well as 27.4 grams of marijuana about 20 yards away.
Butler was booked and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with illegal possession of marijuana and PCP, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, improper lane usage and speeding.
