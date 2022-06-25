Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of theft of a firearm last week.
A deputy responded to a report of a stolen 9mm handgun. The victim told the deputy his handgun was stolen while he had his car cleaned at an auto detailing store.
The deputy reported he saw Michael Jerome Perry, 48, of 308 Garfield Drive, Monroe in security camera footage of the area.
“(Perry) is the only employee to clean the driver's side of the vehicle,” stated the June 15 arrest report. “While cleaning, (Perry) stops briefly and looks around. (Perry) appears to remove the pistol from his right pocket and place it in a black bag.”
According to the report, the deputy saw the victim and employees search for the handgun at the scene. Perry grabbed the bag and walked to a bush on the south side of the property, the deputy reported.
“The pistol was recovered in the bush line,” stated the arrest report. “(Perry) is the only person, in the time window, to go to the driver's side and to the bushes.”
During questioning, Perry denied seeing a firearm in the vehicle and denied stealing it.
Perry was found to have a prior conviction for simple burglary in 2016, according to authorities.
He was arrested and booked at Ouachita Parish Correctional Center and on the above charge as well as on one count of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.
