Louisiana State Police recently arrested a Monroe man on three counts of vehicle homicide after a crash on Interstate 20, east of the Rayville Exit, on Oct. 24 shortly before 6:20 p.m., that claimed the life of two children and an additional passenger.
The deceased were not restrained at the time of the crash.
The initial investigation revealed a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by 33-year-old Eswin Agustin of Monroe, was traveling westbound on Interstate 20. For reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a large tree.
Agustin’s passengers, identified as 37-year-old Jamie McIlvoy of Monroe and 6-year-old Luz Diaz of Monroe, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office.
Agustin and a third passenger were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.
The third passenger in Agustin’s vehicle, identified as10-year-old Priscilla Suazo of Monroe was pronounced dead on Oct. 26.
An arrest warrant for Agustin was issued. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, he was arrested and charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, possession of schedule II, careless operation, no driver’s license, child restraint, and possession of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle.
He was booked into Richland Parish Jail.
Impairment on the part of Agustin is suspected. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
In 2020, Troop F has investigated 41 fatal crashes resulting in 45 deaths.
