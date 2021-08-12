Monroe Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Forsythe Avenue and Oliver Road before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 that resulted in a Monroe man’s death.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 motor scooter, operated by 59-year-old Chris Brown of Monroe, was traveling westbound in the outside lane approaching the intersection with a green traffic signal.
At the same time, a 2001 Silverado was traveling eastbound approaching the left turn lane at the intersection.
The Silverado proceeded to turn on the flashing yellow signal headed north onto Oliver Road.
The Silverado struck Brown.
Brown was transported to St. Francis Medical Center where he died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
