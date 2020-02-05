Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Troop F investigated a crash on U.S. Hwy 80 on Jan. 31 before 10:40 p.m., just west of Downing Pines Road, that claimed the life of a Monroe man.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 68-year-old Allen Byrd of Monroe, was traveling west on U.S. Hwy 80.
For reasons still under investigation, Byrd crossed the centerline and entered a ditch.
After entering the ditch, the vehicle became airborne and collided with several trees.
Byrd, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
