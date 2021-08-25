Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 139, just north of US Hwy 80 on Aug. 19 after 5:15 p.m. that claimed the life of 30-year-old Ronald Lofton Jr. of Monroe.
The initial investigation revealed a 2017 Honda Civic, driven by Lofton, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 139, when he attempted to make a left turn onto a private drive.
The Civic traveled into the path of a northbound 1996 Lexus SC 400, driven by 32-year-old Timothy Tolbird of Monroe.
Lofton, who was properly restrained, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Tolbird, who was properly restrained, was not injured in the crash.
This crash remains under investigation. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
