Monroe police responded to 4205 Elm Street last week after learning a victim had sustained an injury to his left hip in a fireworks accident at the parking lot of Roy Shelling School.
The victim was identified as Damorrious Hollins, who died from his injury.
It became evident through the victim’s injury, crime scene evidence (presence of fireworks), and a witness statement, that the victim died as a result of fireworks, according to Monroe Police public information officer Charles “Chuck” Johnson.
The injury was self-inflicted and accidental and was the result of shooting a mortar round while holding the tube near his left leg.
A witness told police that the victim was lighting a mortar round when it exploded on the victim’s leg. The victim was transported by an unknown person to St. Francis Hospital, where he died as a result of his injury.
This incident appeared to have happened near security cameras at the school. Video footage will provide additional evidence, police say. No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
