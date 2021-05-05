Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on April 29 on LA Hwy 135 just south of LA Hwy 132 that claimed the life of 41-year-old Sedrick Allen of Monroe.
The initial investigation revealed a 1992 Buick Century, driven by Allen, was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 135. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and then back across both lanes. After traveling across both lanes, the vehicle traveled through a ditch and struck several large trees.
Allen, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. An unrestrained passenger inside the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
In 2021, Troop F has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths.
