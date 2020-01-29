The Monroe Chamber of Commerce and 90.3 KEDM Public Radio will host a Candidate Forum for the city of Monroe’s mayoral candidates on Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center.
All qualified candidates have been invited to the forum. Each candidate will be given an opportunity to introduce himself or herself to the audience. In addition, candidates will be asked questions by the forums’ moderator, Cory Crowe of 90.3 KEDM Public Radio. Finally, each candidate will have the opportunity to make brief closing remarks.
The Candidate Forum is an opportunity for residents, businesses and community members to learn more about the candidates. Forums will be broadcast live on 90.3 KEDM Public Radio, KEDM.org and Facebook Live; and archived at KEDM.org. The primary election will be held on Saturday, April 4.
A second Candidate Forum for candidates who have qualified for Monroe City Council seats will be held on Monday, Feb. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center.
All qualified candidates have been invited.
These forums are free and open to the public and media; however seating is available on a first come, first served basis. For more information about the forums, please call KEDM Public Radio at 318-342-5556.
