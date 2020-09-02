A Monroe man facing several charges including second-degree murder will serve only 30 days in jail for a failed drug screen test in spite of the court previously warning that ongoing criminal activity would land the suspect in prison until his trial on the murder charge.
Jonathan Michael Hogg, 20, of Monroe, was arrested in May 2019 for shooting and killing JonMark Miletello as well as for shooting and injuring D’veil Freeman Jr. at a home in Treasure Island where Hogg lived with his mother. The shooting followed an apparent drug deal that soured, investigators said.
Since Hogg’s arrest for the murder charge, the state’s prosecutor has repeatedly asked Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson to revoke Hogg’s bond. A bond revocation would mean Hogg would remain in prison until the end of a trial on the murder and attempted murder charges.
The prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General Madeleine Slaughter-Young, argued Hogg violated the terms of his bail when he was arrested in June for drug offenses. In June, Hogg was arrested for carrying 2.32 grams of cocaine and 30.40 grams of marijuana, but Jefferson denied the motion to revoke bond. Instead, Jefferson ordered Hogg to submit to regular drug testing and imposed a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew among other restrictions.
In an July 20 court order outlining the restrictions, Jefferson said that “violation of any of above (restriction) shall cause bond revocation.” A failed drug screen test at an Aug. 13 court apparently did not constitute a violation of the court’s order.
That would be the case because court hearing minutes indicate Jefferson ordered Hogg to undergo a drug screen test at the Aug. 13 hearing. A Fourth Judicial District probation officer administered the drug screen test and reported that Hogg tested positive for drug use.
At that time, Slaughter-Young asked the court to revoke Hogg’s bond, but Jefferson declined to do so. Instead, Jefferson found Hogg in contempt of court and ordered that he serve 30 days at Ouachita Correctional Center.
Hogg’s trial was reset from its August date and rescheduled for Dec. 7.
Slaughter-Young, with state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, is prosecuting Hogg on behalf of the state in light of Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s recusal from the case. Hogg’s mother, Vicki Hogg, previously worked at the district attorney’s office for some 25 years, as a secretary for Tew and former district attorney Jerry Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.