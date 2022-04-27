In the summer of 2018, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Monroe Field Office (LSP MFO), Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office, Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) began a drug investigation into a drug trafficking organization in and around Tensas Parish.
This collaborative investigation has resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Andrea Bass and the issuance of arrest warrants for 42-year-old Donald Pollard and 42-year-old Adrien M. Brown.
Last week, troopers and other law enforcement officers furthered their investigation into Bass. As a result of law enforcement’s observations and information obtained, Bass was arrested. As the investigation continued, troopers obtained a search warrant for a residence in St. Joseph. The search warrant lead to the discovery of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, crack cocaine, two pistols, and approximately $30,000.
Bass has been booked into the Tensas Parish Jail for possession of a CDS I (controlled dangerous substance) with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of a CDS I (controlled dangerous substance) with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a CDS II (controlled dangerous substance) with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a CDS II (controlled dangerous substance) with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, operation of a clandestine lab, transactions involving drug proceeds, cruelty to juveniles, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS (controlled dangerous substance), and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Brown, for the same state charges in which Bass was booked. Brown has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Pollard was arrested by Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office on April 15, 2022 for a federal indictment warrant.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional arrests are likely. No further information is available at this time.
