City of Monroe officials broke ground Tuesday on a project building a new Breard Street Fire Station at the corner of Breard and Betin streets.
“During the construction, fire trucks and personnel used to cover Station #5’s territory have been strategically relocated to other fire stations in order to provide the best coverage for our citizens,” Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams. “Our goal is to provide the best service possible to our citizens not only during construction, but for many years to come.”
The 5,176-square foot Fire Station No. 5, originally constructed in 1959, was closed for demolition Oct. 13, 2018. The new 8,430-square foot fire station will be built by Mann’s Construction of West Monroe. The cost is estimated to be at $2,145,000 and will be paid for by the Monroe Fire Department Capital fund and 2 percent insurance fund. The projected construction time is 300 days.
“This latest fire station upgrade will allow our first responders to operate out of a 21st century facility with modern living and work conveniences and capabilities,” said Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo.
