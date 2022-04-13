Employees at the city of Monroe are expected to realize up to a 25-percent pay raise in checks issued to them at the end of this month thanks to a $4-million increase in the city’s annual budget.
At a news conference at Monroe City Hall on Tuesday, Mayor Friday Ellis and other officials said the wage increases would take effect on April 12 and be represented in employees’ paychecks issued on April 29. The Monroe City Council signed off on the measure during its regular meeting on Tuesday night.
Ellis and Stacey Rowell, the city’s director of administration, defended the hike in annual expenditures to support the pay raises because of increases in sales tax revenues.
“Some cities have gone out and given raises with ARPA money,” said Rowell, referring to the American Rescue Plan Act. “Those are one-time funds. When you give raises, those are perpetual, year after year.”
“We steered clear from using our one-time dollars,” she added.
According to Rowell, the city scrutinized increases in sales tax revenues after the government issued stimulus checks but later found that “pretty hefty sales tax increases” remained strong.
“We needed to be sure this was a trend in the right direction and that we would not have to take other steps,” Ellis said. “There are other cities that cannot sustain it and they will have to go on furloughs.”
The pay raises were aimed at boosting employee morale, according to Jimmy Bryant, the city’s chief operating officer.
“It has never been done,” Bryant said. “It’s been in the union contract for 20 years, and Mayor Ellis told us he wants it to happen.”
The city calculated the pay raises for each employee after seeking a Gallagher Surveys wage study that took two years to complete.
According to Bryant and Ellis, other efforts to improve employee morale and productivity included the purchase of new city vehicles and new work equipment.
“If you’re paying attention at council meetings, we’re constantly buying new equipment that are more efficient,” Ellis said. “New equipment, new vehicles—if you’ve seen them, they’re pretty nice.”
