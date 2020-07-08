State Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain recently announced that four OMV locations, including the office in Monroe closed temporarily.
During the closure, online OMV services will remain available to the public. Citizens may also take advantage of available Public Tag Agent locations.
In addition to previously closed offices, OMV locations in Alexandria, Lafayette, Monroe, and Shreveport will remain closed to the public upon the positive testing of an OMV employee.
The OMV employee testing positive for COVID-19 served in an administrative role at several locations and did not have interactions with the public.
Customers are urged to continue utilizing the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for available online services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records, and duplicate registrations.
Customers are also encouraged to check their driver license status by visiting www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags prior to obtaining any OMV services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.