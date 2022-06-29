Glenderrious Mitchell

Glenderrious Mitchell

Monroe Police are investigating a home invasion/shooting that occurred last week.

Officers responded to a report of home invasion on Cagle Drive.

The initial investigation showed that Glenderrious Mitchell of Monroe forced his way in the residence, armed with a handgun.

A struggle ensued between Mitchell and a victim.

Mitchell lost control of the weapon and shot himself. He fled the area on foot bleeding and has not been located. 

Mitchell is wanted for home invasion, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of a protective order.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.