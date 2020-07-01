Fifth District Congressman Ralph Abraham announced earlier this week the award of a $4.8 million federal grant to the City of Monroe from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).
The grant, which is funded through the CARES Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump on March 27, will be used to fund transit operating assistance, preventative maintenance, and equipment purchases during the COVID-19 health emergency.
“The COVID-19 health emergency has placed additional strain on local governments to provide public services, and I’m glad to see these federal dollars coming home to help,” said Abraham, R-Alto.
“This grant was made possible through the bipartisan CARES Act passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in March. Hopefully, this federal assistance will help our local community to weather the storm and get people back to work as soon as possible.”
This grant is 100% federal funds and no local match is required.
