The city of Monroe has been awarded $916,412 in grant dollars from the Transportation Alternatives Program for continuation of the Jackson Street corridor enhancement project.
This is additional funding for a project that was previously, partially funded through this program.
The overall project will be for improvements along Jackson Street from DeSiard Street to Plum Street.
The sidewalks along this mile and a quarter stretch of the road will be upgraded to ADA compliancy and/or newly build-in sections where there is no sidewalk.
Pedestrian lighting will also be added along the corridor. Pedestrian safety will be greatly improved. Mayor Friday Ellis noted the project could link business districts from two parts of Monroe.
“This corridor is extremely important to our city’s business community because it connects both North and South Monroe to the business districts,” Ellis said. “Sidewalks are an important piece to the larger transportation puzzle and the upgrade to ADA compliance has been a long time coming.”
TAP is a federally funded program administered through the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. The goal is to work toward building a more balanced transportation system that includes pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as the motoring public.
