The Monroe City Council decided not to vote Tuesday on a redistricting map for the city after residents pressed for another majority-minority district in the city.
In a majority-minority district, the majority of the residents belong to a racial or ethnic minority group. In the city of Monroe, Districts 3, 4 and 5 are majority-minority districts.
According to City Council Chairwoman Kema Dawson, several residents voiced complaints at a recent community meeting to discuss reapportionment, or how to redraw City Council districts.
Specifically, several citizens asked whether District 2 could be redrawn to become a majority-minority district, according to Dawson. City Council member Gretchen Ezernack, who is white, currently represents District 2.
“We had those maps drawn up with our demographer as well as demographers from the NAACP,” said Dawson, referring to the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. “They pretty much reviewed all the maps and told us there’s no way that could happen. It would impact Districts 3, 4 and 5 negatively and take the entire city map out of deviation. However, it is an influence district so it could go still go either/or.”
Dawson said any new map would make no significant changes to the number of residents in any district.
During the City Council’s meeting Tuesday, Doug Mitchell, executive director of North Delta Regional Planning and Development, proposed a map that included six changes from the current map. The biggest change under Mitchell’s reapportionment proposal would be the movement of 1,156 residents from precinct 65 in District 4 into District 1.
“When you take the 2010 geography and overlay the 2020 census data, we have district 2, the largest district, at 17 percent deviation,” Mitchell said. “That’s 1,642 people over the idea value.”
Mitchell said the ideal value of residents in each district was 9,540.
As of Tuesday, the City Council planned to hold a community meeting on Wednesday, followed by a special-called meeting for the City Council to vote on a reapportionment proposal.
City Councilman Doug Harvey, who represents District 1, was the only City Council member to vote against postponing the vote until the special-called meeting.
“This is a failure to perform our duties,” Harvey said. “It’s a failure of our duties that we’re still having these meetings this late in December.”
Kenya Roberson, executive director of the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, expressed appreciation that the City Council agreeing to hold another community meeting.
“The community needs to understand and they need clarity,” Roberson said. “That is the reason why we were asking for the community meeting.”
Harvey reiterated his concern about scheduling more meetings.
“My issue is not with having a community meeting, it’s with doing it at the final hour,” Harvey said.
Any reapportionment map could not be adopted until the next City Council meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 27.
On another front, the City Council voted to seek bids for a lift station that would be made part of the Texas/Standifer sewer line system. The lift station project is expected to cost $7,117,010.
The sewer line project aims to repair nearly two miles of sewer trunk line that runs from Texas Avenue and Standifer Avenue. The first phase of the project cost some $12 million and the whole project is expected to cost $30 million by the end.
According to Dawson, $5 million for the project is coming from the Water Sector Program and the rest will come out of American Rescue Plan Act funds or capital infrastructure sales tax revenue funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.