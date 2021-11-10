United Airlines recently announced it will no longer run flights through several airports in small cities across the country, including through Monroe Regional Airport.
Monroe officials say United Airlines’ leadership concluded they needed to reduce capacity across the company’s network.
Delta Airlines and American Airlines will continue supporting routes through Monroe.
“MLU will continue to strengthen Delta and American Airlines services while aggressively working to develop opportunities with other carriers,” said Mayor Friday Ellis.
MLU Airport Director, Charles Butcher, said United Airlines’ decision to halt services at MLU was not reflective of poor performance.
“It boils down to pandemic-related shortages,” Butcher said. “COVID-19 has dealt the air service industry a tough blow; United Airlines lost $7 billion last year. What I want travelers to know is that MLU will continue to operate with the highest level of professionalism and care. We look forward to continued communication with United Airlines about working together in the future as the economy allows. Meantime, we anticipate Delta and American Airlines will pick up United Airlines’ traffic.”
Other cities impacted include Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, MI; College Station, TX; Columbia, MO; Mosinee, WI; Evansville, IN; KilleenFort Hood, TX; Lansing, MI; Pierre, SD; Twin Falls, ID; and Watertown, SD.
News reports from those cities indicated United Airlines claimed staffing shortages and lack of sustainability through passengers contributed to the decision.
Butcher also hopes with United’s exit, Delta and American Airlines will be able to start flying larger aircraft out of MLU in the future.
United Airlines’ last day of service at MLU will be Jan. 3, 2022.
