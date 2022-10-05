The Monroe City Council voted last week to approve a $61,099-change order to Max Foote Construction Company for the renovation and expansion of the city’s water treatment plant.
The project was first announced in 2018. Last year, the City Council accepted a $45.5-million bid from Max Foote Construction Company, a Mandeville general contractor. Marie Brown, a concerned citizen, asked City Council members last week why the project needed more funding.
“There was $47 million already allocated to this, and we’re still doing change orders?” Brown asked.
City Engineer Morgan McCallister explained that the two projects the change order was needed for included CCTV for a raw water line that supplied river water to the treatment plant and the rerouting of a line at Park Avenue.
“These are two of those items where once you get in and you begin piecing things together, things come up and they have to be taken care of,” McCallister said. “A lot of these things you aren’t going to find until you actually open it up and get into the ground and begin work.”
Monroe resident Sonya Jacobs asked whether the increase in project cost also meant an increase in the project’s disadvantaged business enterprise goal (DBE). In 2021, City Engineer Kim Golden said that Max Foote Construction had exceeded a 17-percent participation from rate minority-owned or women-owned businesses, which qualified as DBEs.
“We’ve mentioned the change orders historically and forthcoming, but we have not mentioned if we are increasing the goal in proportion to the increase in change order,” Jacobs said. “We’ve had multiplied millions in change orders now, and we’ve heard nothing about the increase in the DBE goal.”
City Councilman Doug Harvey replied, “There have not been millions in change orders. Change orders to date are $791,000.”
McCallister said he could not give an answer about the DBE goal but would look into it.
Jacobs also asked the City Council how many local businesses were involved in the project.
“We do have a list of a lot of locals that were asked to submit proposals to the city that did not submit,” said Angie Sturdivant, the city’s attorney.
Jacobs replied, “I was one of those locals. So somebody talk to me from that perspective.”
“We can do that at another time Mrs. Jacobs,” said Councilwoman Kema Dawson.
Meanwhile, several citizens voiced opposition to Family Dollar’s application for a class D alcohol permit on Winnsboro Road.
“I just want you guys to consider the amount of alcohol retailers that are already there in that small area,” said Monroe resident Kayshonna Hall. “There’s about eight, as well as three dedicated liquor stores that only sell liquor and tobacco in that small area. That area really doesn’t need another alcohol retailer.”
Harvey pointed out that if businesses met certain conditions, they would be granted an alcohol permit.
“By city ordinance, we say that if you meet these conditions — the certificate of occupancy is cleared, you have sales tax cleared and you’re not within a certain distance of churches and other types of things — then we say ‘In the city of Monroe, you can sell alcohol.”
Brown brought up a previous moratorium in which the City Council voted not to allow any more liquor stores or tire shops to open in the south side of Monroe.
“Those two things were passed by this council,” Brown said. “I don’t see anywhere where y’all went and rescinded that, but y’all need to pull the record on that.”
Sturdivant said that moratoriums typically only lasted from six months to one year.
Vee Wright, Monroe citizen, mentioned that other items on the agenda, including new equipment for the police department and a renewal subscription for ShotSpotters, indicated a crime problem.
“It think we all have seen enough studies to know that when you have a concentration of places that sell alcoholic beverages anywhere in the country, it also increases the amount of crime,” Wright said. “If there is a proliferation of liquor stores or what have you on the south side of the city, it might be difficult to attract better industry there, because there are community-killers.”
The City Council voted to pass over the item until the next meeting.
