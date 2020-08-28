In light of the excessive damages and roadway blockages throughout Monroe as a result of Hurricane Laura, the City of Monroe will NOT have garbage and trash collection services Friday, Aug. 28 as planned.
The updated collection schedule is as follows. All pick up times begin at 7a.m.
- Thursday 8/27 garbage: Now, Saturday, Aug. 29
- Friday 8/28 garbage: Now, Monday, Aug. 31
- Monday8/31 garbage: Now, Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Tuesday 9/1 garbage: Remains Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Thursday 9/3 garbage: Remains Thursday, Sept. 3
- Friday 9/4 garbage: Remains Friday, Sep. 4
