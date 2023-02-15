The city of Monroe earlier this week unveiled new banners for local elementary, middle and high schools.
The banners, which are expected to cost some $18,000, were paid for by the city as well as by the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Delta Community College, Monroe City Schools and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.
“We went to the city, we went to Monroe City Schools, we went to ULM, we went to Delta,” said Roy Heatherly, president of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce. “And we said, ‘What if we get together to celebrate our children?’ Our children are great and we’re going to lead them down this great pathway to our eventual workforce.”
Each Monroe elementary, middle and high school will receive 10 banners with their own logos, five of which will have the LDCC logo on the back while the other five will have the ULM logo on the back.
Maggie Generoso, the chamber’s chairperson of education and a teacher in Monroe, said the banners were a two-part initiative.
“The first part is to see pride in our schools, in the neighborhoods, for students to see pride in our schools and for students to know that there is a pathway,” Generoso said. “The other is to show connection. We start at elementary and then we go to middle school and high school. And we’re ultimately creating a pathway for either higher education or the workforce.”
Monroe City School Board Superintendent Brent Vidrine said the success of the city went hand-in-hand with the success of ULM and LDCC.
“That’s a great thing to have,” Vidrine said. “And as this big supporter of ULM and Delta with our kids in dual enrollment courses, they’re a big part of us.”
School Board President Bill Willson said some Monroe schools had recently purchased their own banners which were installed for free by Monroe City School Board member Michael Sampognaro.
“We’ve been working on this for about a year,” Willson said. “I want to thank ULM, because they were the ones that actually produced the banners.”
Brice Jones with ULM said Srdjan Marjanovic, the executive creative director at ULM, converted the schools’ logos into designs for the new banners.
“One thing these banners represent to me is celebrating education,” Jones said. “From kindergarten all the way through higher education. Dr. Berry always talks about bringing this place out of poverty. How do you do that? One big way is through education. So we’re here to celebrate education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.