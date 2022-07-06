The Monroe City Council voted last week to introduce an ordinance giving financial assistance to Vantage Health Plan and state Rep. Michael Echols to develop three properties in downtown Monroe.
The City Council introduced the ordinance during its regular meeting on June 28.
Under the terms of the proposed ordinance, a tax increment financing district encompassing Echols' properties could levy up to a two-percent sales tax as well as up to a two-percent hotel occupancy tax only on those properties. Echols could thus recoup “economic development” costs from the tax revenues generated on those properties.
The city is currently receiving no sales tax revenues or hotel occupancy taxes at those sites—which are vacant or undeveloped.
The TIF district encompasses three properties: one parking lot owned by Vantage Health Plan along Walnut Street and the railroad tracks; two properties owned by Hotel Monroe Holdings LLC (Echols), Ouachita Parish Tax Assessor and Secretary of State records show.
Echols has long planned to build a boutique hotel on the property. Development of the properties is expected to be completed by December 2023.
According to a proposed cooperative endeavor agreement, the cost of development is expected to be some $31.3 million. The city also has offered to waive all municipal building and permitting fees for the development.
The proposed ordinance creating the TIF district—under the name, the Walnut Street Economic Development District—drew opposition from Charles Theus, the executive director of the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD).
Theus and SEDD recently proposed an economic development plan proposing to use hotel occupancy tax revenues for a number of economic development projects. The City Council approved SEDD's proposal earlier this year.
According to Theus, City Council Chairman Carday Marshall's participation as a board member for the Walnut Street Economic Development District was questionable, under the state Board of Ethics. Theus could not specify what Board of Ethics provision prevented Marshall from serving as a board member.
Meanwhile, Theus and SEDD have not yet inked any agreement with Mayor Friday Ellis to establish a similar tax increment financing district for SEDD. Ellis proposed such a TIF district, but neither party has come to an agreement.
“My suggestion is, let’s get with SEDD and see if we can mirror some of these provisions and then bring them back at the same time,” Theus said. “We have an agreement that we have formed a committee to meet with Mayor Ellis. We’re really close, but I think if they get these terms and not others, then we should get the same consideration.”
Marshall said he considered whether SEDD could receive a similar benefit to the one proposed for Echols.
“In all fairness, however, I don’t think it will be any different for SEDD as far as this agreement,” Marshall said. “Why reinvent the wheel?”
According to Marshall, the TIF district for Echols was different from the TIF district proposed for SEDD because Echols' hotel project was “already in motion with multi-million dollar contracts at stake.”
City Council member Doug Harvey dismissed Theus' question about Marshall's service on the City Council and Walnut Street board, referring to Marshall's service on the Ouachita Council of Government (OCOG).
“A lot of times in OCOG and the (Interstate) 20 board, the bylaws are set up to where members of the council and or their designees can serve on those boards, so I think that question has already been answered,” Harvey said.
In response to Theus' claim that City Council members could not promote a special tax district such as the one proposed for Echols, Harvey said “we promote things all over the city.”
“By that argument, you could say, ‘I cannot promote this bridge project,’ or whatever it may be, so I challenge that as well,” Harvey said.
The TIF district for Echols' properties was established by legislation sponsored by then-Sen. Francis Thompson in 2015. Tax incremental financing allows investors to borrow money to sell bonds to renovate properties before using taxes on revenue generated by new businesses to pay off the bonds. The TIF district would cease to exist one year after the bonds were paid back.
Monroe City Attorney Angie Sturdivant defended the city's preparation of the ordinance for the properties.
“SEDD and DEDD (Downtown Economic Development District) are large geographical areas, and this area is a very small, two-block area where developers are committing over $30 million dollars on a very specific project,” Sturdivant said. “We’ve been working on this CEA for almost a year which is the same as we’ve been waiting on SEDD for over a year on a list of economic development projects.”
Sturdivant distinguished the TIF district for Echols' properties from SEDD's previous attempts to levy sales taxes across southern Monroe.
“The administration had a problem with a tax in the entire SEDD area that would make a loaf of bread cost more on Winnsboro Road in that district than for someone on N. 18th Street,” Sturdivant said. “This was a wider geographic area, and that was going to be a higher tax for everybody down there. This ordinance is for people who want to go to a boutique hotel or restaurant on this one city block.”
Some estimates shared at the meeting suggested the city stood to receive 43 percent of any tax revenues levied in the TIF district for Echols until $2.5 million was paid into the TIF district trust fund.
“When that is paid, the city will get a full 100 percent of everything that’s generated there in perpetuity,” said Michael Busada, with the Butler Snow law firm. “That’s really to the benefit of the city as well as the development, the job creation and the property taxes that come with it.”
The City Council introduced the ordinance on a 4-1 vote with City Council Chairman Carday Marshall Sr. abstaining from the vote.
“I could understand where they were as far as me being on the board, and I just wanted to make sure I was within my bounds as far as voting properly,” Marshall said.
City Council member Juanita Woods defended her “aye” vote.
“I am not against this project because I think we need to do something to help grow and incentivize the economy of this city, however, I believe we all need to be treated equally,” Woods said. “When they came before us, there was so much back and forth, and I was unhappy with that. SEDD had a viable plan, and I don’t think we are treating that fairly as we should.”
City Council member Gretchen Ezernack inquired about whether the City Council could find out if the developer—Echols—ever sold the properties.
